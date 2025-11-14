Anta election result: Congress' Pramod Jain ‘Bhaya’ surges ahead in early trends

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya has taken an early lead as counting of votes for the Anta Assembly bypoll began on Friday morning in Rajasthan’s Baran district. The counting is underway at the seminar hall of Government PG College, Baran. 14 tables have been set up for the process. It will be held in 20 rounds. (AFP)

According to early Election Commission trends, Bhaya is ahead as officials tally the votes. Counting began at 8 am.

A PTI report said 14 tables have been set up for the process, which will unfold over 20 rounds.

Postal ballots are being counted first, followed by votes cast through electronic voting machines. The final results are expected by Friday afternoon. In all, 15 candidates are in the fray.

The BJP has fielded Morpal Suman, while the Congress fielded former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. Independent candidate Naresh Meena has made it a triangular fight.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.21 per cent during the polling held on November 11.

The Election Commission of India will declare the results of bypolls in eight assembly constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Voting for the seats was held on November 11. The counting for bypolls began at 8 am, alongside the Bihar Assembly elections.

The constituencies where bypolls were conducted include Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam and Nagrota, Mizoram’s Dampa, Rajasthan’s Anta, Jharkhand’s Ghatshila, Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, Odisha’s Nuapada, and Punjab’s Tarn Taran.

According to the ECI, Dampa and Anta recorded voter turnout of 82.34 per cent and 80.32 per cent, respectively. While Nagrota recorded a voter turnout of 75.08 per cent, it was 50.05 per cent in Budgam, 74.63 per cent in Ghatsila, 79.02 per cent in Nuapada, 60.95 per cent in Tarn Taran, and 48.24 per cent in Jubilee Hills.