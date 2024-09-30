Anvar slams govt for ‘inaction’ against ADGP, political secy

Independent MLA PV Anvar, who disassociated himself from the ruling LDF last week, railed against the state government and the CPM leadership for not taking action on his complaints against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and P Sasi, political secretary to the CM, at a public meeting in his constituency Nilambur on Sunday. Independent MLA PV Anvar disassociated himself from the ruling LDF last week. (Agency)

It was the first time that the legislator, who had won 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections with the backing of the CPI(M), spoke directly to the public about his grouses against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration as opposed to his usual press conferences.

The meeting in Chanthakunnu in Nilambur was also seen as a show of strength of the MLA and was attended by hundreds of people including a former local secretary of the ruling party. It came on the same day the MLA was booked by the Karukachal police for provoking people to riot by releasing illegally tapped phone conversations with senior officials.

“I gave documented evidence of misappropriation of wealth by ADGP Ajith Kumar to the DGP-led inquiry panel. The ADGP bought an apartment worth ₹33.8 lakh fully in cash and then sold it 10 days later again in full cash at ₹65 lakh. I submitted all the property documents. There was no action on it. Why? If the evidence were to be reviewed properly, it wouldn’t take more than an hour for the inquiry panel to recommend the ADGP’s suspension. Instead, a vigilance inquiry is ordered and six months’ time is given for it. Why is there no justice?” the MLA asked.

The legislator, who began his address by dismissing allegations particularly by CPI(M) leaders that he was spreading communal sentiments, spoke at length about his family’s connections with people from other faiths. He said he was taught the first lessons in public speaking by a nun at a Christian-run learning centre in front of his home.

Anvar claimed that he has gotten offers from other parties to join, but indicated that he would not do so.

“They asked me if I would form my own party. I said, let me speak to the people. I am not going to form a new party, but if the people of this state unite into a party, I will be a part of that formation. The people will decide,” he said.

He said he expected a truthful investigation from the police of a government that he believed in. “But those hopes have fallen flat. I wanted that corrupt police officer to be removed from his position and dismissed from service. But nothing is going to happen here. The only hope now is judiciary. Let the high court appoint its own investigators and I will submit all the evidence there,” he said.

The Nilambur MLA wrapped up his nearly three-hour long address by vowing to reveal the truth in several cases where he claimed the police has wreaked corruption and wrongdoing.