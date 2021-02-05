IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Anyone speaking truth dubbed as traitor, anti-national, repeal farm laws: Shiv Sena
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

Anyone speaking truth dubbed as traitor, anti-national, repeal farm laws: Shiv Sena

Raut charged that cases of sedition are being lodged against everyone these days and people are booked under the law even for domestic violence cases.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:09 PM IST

The Shiv Sena on Friday charged that anyone speaking the truth is dubbed as a "traitor" or "anti-national" and that cases of sedition have been slapped against those criticising the government.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha, Sena member Sanjay Raut said farmers fighting for their rights have been branded as anti-nationals or Khalistanis.

He said the farmers, who were known as 'warriors' when they fought the Mughals and the British, are now dubbed as anti-nationals when they are fighting for their rights on Delhi's borders.

Raut said farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, who are sitting on the borders of Delhi, are fighting for the peasants from across the country and demanded that their voice be heard and the farm laws be repealed.

"We heard minister Dharmendra Pradhan asking us to listen to the truth. For the last six years, we have been listening to the truth, even the untruth dubbed as truth. The atmosphere in the country today is such that anyone writing the truth is dubbed as traitor and anti-national," he alleged.

"Cases of sedition are slapped on anyone asking questions from the government," he charged, citing examples of MPs like Sanjay Singh and Shashi Tharoor and journalists and writers.

Raut said it seems that the government has changed the Indian Penal Code and replaced all its provisions with only those of sedition.

He charged that cases of sedition are being lodged against everyone these days and people are booked under the law even for domestic violence cases.

The Shiv Sena member further said that the government is trying to defame anyone trying to say something.

"Defaming the farmers' agitation is not a good thing for the country, for farmers and for all," he said.

The Sena member said even though they respected the prime minister, who has got a majority to rule, "but, the majority is not run by arrogance," he said.

He said everyone was ashamed by the incidents of violence that took place on Republic Day and asked why those behind the incidents of disrespecting the national flag have not been nabbed so far.

"Why is Deep Sidhu, responsible for disrespecting the national flag, not been caught yet. At whose behest he is acting?

"Over 200 farmers are lodged in jail after being booked for sedition and not Sidhu. Over 100 youth are missing and whether they have been killed in encounters," he asked.

Raut accused the government of sheltering those who violated the Official Secrets Act by leaking details about the Balakot strike while referring to a journalist and an actress.

On the President saying no one can stop India from progressing if the country unites, he said when thousands of farmers have united for their rights why is the government trying to "break their unity and defaming" their agitation.

"When the farmers are uniting and fighting for their rights, you see anti-national acts in them and you term them as traitors. They are not anti-nationals or khalistanis.Till the time this movement is alive, the nation will remain alive and this 'andolan'," he said.

"If you would have built such barricades at the international borders, as those put up at Delhi borders, China would not have dared to come into Indian territory," the Sena member added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest sanjay raut shiv sena
app
Close
Activists from United Hindu Front hold a portrait of Meena Harris, niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, before burning it to protest against celebrities' comments in support of protesting farmers, in New Delhi, India, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(REUTERS)
Activists from United Hindu Front hold a portrait of Meena Harris, niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, before burning it to protest against celebrities' comments in support of protesting farmers, in New Delhi, India, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(REUTERS)
india news

Won't be intimidated, silenced: Meena Harris after protests over farmers' tweets

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The activists also burned the pictures of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and pop star Rihanna, who have both supported the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (File photo)
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (File photo)
india news

Ahead of polls, Tamil Nadu CM offers farm loan waiver of 12,110 crore

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The CM added that the scheme would come into immediate effect to reduce the burden on debt-ridden farmers who are currently affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, two cyclones in the state since November, and the monsoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Overground JeM worker arrested in Delhi upon deportation from Qatar

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
There was lookout notice for Muneeb Ahmad Sofi after a local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. He is being brought to Kashmir for questioning
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

Anyone speaking truth dubbed as traitor, anti-national: Shiv Sena

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Raut charged that cases of sedition are being lodged against everyone these days and people are booked under the law even for domestic violence cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal addressed a protest against farm laws outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver on January 26 but made it clear that this wasn't their only objective(Screengrab from video/Sourced)
Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal addressed a protest against farm laws outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver on January 26 but made it clear that this wasn't their only objective(Screengrab from video/Sourced)
india news

Battle to begin with repeal of farm laws, says Mo Dhaliwal who created ‘toolkit

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal has said that their final objective wasn't just the repeal of farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991. (HT archive)
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991. (HT archive)
india news

Rajiv Gandhi case: DMK slams AIADMK for delay in decision on convict’s plea

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:58 PM IST
AG Perarivalan is serving a life sentence for his role in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in May 1991; his petition has been pending with the Governor since 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest against farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi, (ANI Photo)
Farmers protest against farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi, (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Farmers forced to fight for justice, says Congress

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cloudy blue sky at Elevated Road sector 26, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on February 3. (Sunil Ghosh / HT photo)
A cloudy blue sky at Elevated Road sector 26, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on February 3. (Sunil Ghosh / HT photo)
india news

January was unusually warm for entire country except NW India

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Overall, India recorded the fifth warmest January following 2016, 2009, 1958 and 1931, according to IMD’s analysis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tomar reiterated that PM Modi was committed towards the welfare of farmers. (PTI file photo)
Tomar reiterated that PM Modi was committed towards the welfare of farmers. (PTI file photo)
india news

Govt is ready to make changes in farm laws, but doesn’t mean… : Tomar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar also said the farmers were being misled that others would occupy their lands if the laws were implemented.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Anand Sharma also held the central government responsible for the ‘situation that has arisen’ as the farmers’ protests entered day 72.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
india news

Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border

By Dinesh Bothra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • It is also alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faruqui was arrested on Jan 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a BJP MLA, Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant.(Twitter/@munawar0018)
Faruqui was arrested on Jan 1 on the complaint of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan convener Eklavya Singh Gaud, who is also a son of a BJP MLA, Malini Singh Gaud, in Indore just before he was about to start his performance at a restaurant.(Twitter/@munawar0018)
india news

Supreme Court grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Faruqui had alleged in his petition that the police did not follow the procedure for arrest as laid down by the top court in its 2014 decision in Arnesh Kumar vs the State of Bihar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NBC suits are meant to protect in a hostile environment with chemical/biological agents and against radioactive fallout dust(Handout)
NBC suits are meant to protect in a hostile environment with chemical/biological agents and against radioactive fallout dust(Handout)
india news

DRDE develop standard for Nuclear, Biological & chemical war protective clothing

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  • India became the 4th country to have a national standard for Nuclear Biological and Chemical (NBC) permeable protective clothing, said DRDE officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine: Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical firm to seek an emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country, after it secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at the Tikri border site of a farmers’ protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Amal KS/HT photo)
Demonstrators at the Tikri border site of a farmers’ protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Amal KS/HT photo)
india news

Farmers' protest: India may seek help from Canada in Greta toolkit probe

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The toolkit is linked to the Vancouver-based organisation Poetic Justice Foundation. HT reached out to PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal, who agreed to an interview but then said he will issue a statement instead
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP