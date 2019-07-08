Appealed to EC to hold J&K polls this year: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav said his party has appealed to the Election Commission to hold polls in Jammu & Kashmir this year itself and expressed confidence that his party, along with “like-minded parties” would form the next government in the state.

On June 12, the Union cabinet approved the extension of President’s Rule in J&K for six months.

“Whenever EC announces the polls, the BJP will fight the polls with its full might. We are confident that this time, the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions will support the BJP better than the last time and we want the BJP with the help of some like-minded partners to form the government. The future of J&K and this nation lies with BJP,” Madhav said.

Earlier in the day, Iqbal Malik, a prominent Congress leader from the Pahari community, joined the BJP along with his supporters, in the presence of Madhav. Madhav also stressed that Articles 370 and 35-A should be done away with.

Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament’s power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define “permanent residents” for bestowing special rights and privileges on them. “Since the matter (on 35-A) is sub judice, the Supreme Court will take a decision (on that but the BJP has a very clear stand on Articles 370 and 35-A. They were illegally incorporated in the Constitution and should be done away with.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 23:12 IST