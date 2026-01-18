AR Rahman's ‘communal thing’ remark on losing work sparks row, BJP and Hindu group question his claim

“People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face,” Rahman had said, describing how he heard about projects through “Chinese whispers”.

Rahman, speaking in an interview to the BBC Asian Network , had said that less work had been coming his way in recent years and attributed it to a “power shift” within the Hindi film industry.

A remark by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman on losing work in Bollywood over the past eight years has triggered sharp reactions from the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). During an interview recently, Rahman had suggested that him getting lesser work could be linked to a “communal thing”.

Union minister dismisses claim as ‘absolutely false’ Reacting to Rahman’s comments, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the suggestion that religion played a role in his career slowdown was incorrect and unfortunate.

“AR Rahman's comment today that he is not getting support in the film music industry because of being Muslim is absolutely false. The country has supported and received him as the number one music director in the country,” ANI news agency quoted Reddy as saying.

He stressed that the composer had been widely respected across communities. “The people of the country have never seen Rahman through the lens of religion,” he added, calling it “unfortunate that he has made a comment on religion.”

VHP targets Rahman The VHP also weighed in, with national spokesperson Vinod Bansal launching a sharp attack on the composer for linking his lack of work to communal reasons.

Referring to Rahman’s reported comment, Bansal said, “It seems that AR Rahman too has become a leader of the faction whose leader was once former Vice President Hamid Ansari.”

He added, “Hamid Ansari availed benefits for 10 years and held Constitutional posts. While retiring, he pulled down India.”

Bansal said Rahman had been loved by audiences across the country. “He (AR Rahman) was adored by all Indians and Hindu people. Instead of looking within himself, that's why he is not getting work, he is badmouthing the system and defaming the entire industry. What does he want to prove?” he asked, reported ANI.

His remarks went further, saying, “He was once a Hindu himself. Why did he convert to Islam? Do 'gharwapasi' now. Maybe you will start getting work once again,” Bansal said, adding, “Such petty statements can be made by a politician, it does not suit an artist.”

What AR Rahman said In the BBC Asian Network interview, Rahman spoke at length about how work patterns had changed for him, even as he insisted he was not actively chasing projects.

“I'm not in search of work. I want work to come to me; the sincerity of my work to earn things. I feel it's a jinx when I go on in search of things,” he said.

The 59-year-old noted that he was the first composer from the south to establish himself in Bollywood and sustain that success.

“People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face,” Rahman said, describing how he heard about projects through “Chinese whispers”.

“It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family',” he added.

Asked whether he had faced prejudice when he entered the Hindi film industry in the 1990s, Rahman said he did not feel it then. “Maybe I didn't get to know all this stuff. Maybe God concealed all this stuff. But for me I never felt any of those, but the past eight years, maybe, because the power shift has happened,” he said.