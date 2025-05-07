Are banks open today, May 7, amid mega security mock drill? Details here

India is conducting a nationwide civil defence mock drill today, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to test emergency preparedness in case of war or hostile attacks. The mock drills across India is scheduled between 4 PM and 9 PM(RAJ K RAJ/Hindustan Times))

The India mock drill is scheduled between 4 PM and 9 PM and includes testing air-raid sirens, evacuation drills, and bunker inspections. This war mock drill aims to assess the alertness of civilians and emergency services but will only last for a few hours.

Are Banks open today?

Despite the scheduled war mock drill, banks are open today across the country. No official holiday or closure notice has been issued for May 7.

Banking services, including ATMs, online banking, and mobile apps, are fully operational. Stock markets are also functioning normally.

However, banks will remain closed on several upcoming dates. On May 9 (Thursday), banks in West Bengal and Kolkata will be shut in observance of Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

This will be followed by a nationwide bank holiday on May 10 (Saturday) due to the RBI-mandated second Saturday off. Additionally, on May 11 (Sunday), all banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be closed as part of the regular weekly holiday.

Are public services affected by mock drill?

Other public services such as transport, flights, trains, and buses will continue to run as scheduled during the India mock drill, although there may be minor delays or temporary road closures in some areas.

Mock drills across India today

The Union home ministry has directed several states and Union Territories to carry out a mock drill on May 7 to improve civil defence readiness in case of a war or enemy attack.

As part of the drill, officials will test air raid sirens and train civilians, students, and others on how to stay safe during emergencies.

The exercise also includes blackout measures to hide lights during air raids, early camouflage of important buildings, and updates to evacuation plans followed by practice runs.

According to a senior official from civil defence, over 10,000 volunteers, including members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Home Guard, will take part in the India war mock drill. T

his drill is part of a broader effort to ensure that the country is prepared to respond quickly and effectively in the event of a national threat.