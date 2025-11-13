Are schools in Delhi-NCR open or closed tomorrow, November 14 amid ‘severe’ AQI? Here's all we know

With air pollution still in the “severe category”, classes for up to the fifth grade in schools of Delhi continue to be in hybrid mode, offering online classes as possible at their level along with physical attendance. A student going to school on a smoggy morning amid rising levels of air pollution in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had on Tuesday announced that primary classes will switch to hybrid mode, after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Going for the online mode, as a part of hybrid, depends on feasibility at the school level. And it covers only up to Classes 5. Hence, checking with schools about this is important for the students and guardians.

No blanket information was available on any online or hybrid classes at schools in the NCR districts of Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana, and Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) in UP.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has already said: "GRAP-3 has been imposed and all the safety measures have also been taken. Schools up to Class 5 will be conducted on hybrid mode — online and physical classes."

She assured the people that the government has been addressing issues related to the rising AQI for the past several months. “The measures the Delhi government is taking are being taken with complete sincerity. Be it water sprinklers, dust mitigation, sweeping, garbage collection, or smoke control, wherever it is required,” she said.

"I also want to tell you all that the surrounding cities of Delhi have a huge impact on pollution... The vehicles coming from other states, the smoke coming from other states — in the last seven-eight months of our tenure, the government has worked on these issues with all its might," CM Gupta said.

She also said that “despite technical issues”, Delhi's air quality records were correct and visible.

The national capital has been grappling with toxic air since the beginning of the month.

This week, its air quality has remained in the 'severe' category this week. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its first 'severe' air quality day of the season with an AQI of 428 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A similar 'severe' category reading was reported on Wednesday and Thursday.