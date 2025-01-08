Armed robbery in Mumbai: Gold ornaments worth 42.27 lakh stolen

A GPS tracking chip attached to a bag of ornaments and CCTV footage have helped police arrest two persons in connection with an incident of firing and robbery near a hospital in south Mumbai, officials said. Police have arrested two people in relation to a shooting and robbery event near a hospital in south Mumbai thanks to CCTV evidence and a GPS tracking chip connected to a bag of jewels.(REUTERS/representative)

The incident took place on Monday night when a man and his nephew carrying a bag containing gold ornaments of ₹42.27 lakh were going on a two-wheeler, an official said on Tuesday.

While they were on P D'Mello Road near St George Hospital, four unidentified persons stopped them and beaten them up, he said.

One of the accused allegedly opened fire at the duo and fled with his associates after snatching the bag containing the gold ornaments, the official said.

Also read: Unhappy over exam hall sitting arrangement, two Class 10 students stab classmates with knife in Mumbai

The man's nephew received serious bullet injuries on his leg, he said.

After receiving information about the armed robbery, senior police officials visited the spot, and based on the man's complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified attackers and multiple teams were formed to nab them, the official said.

A GPS chip attached to the bag of ornaments and analysis of the CCTV footage of the area led the police to apprehend one of the robbers near Lokmanya Tilak Marg in the early hours of Tuesday, he said without elaborating.

Another person was nabbed from Dongri area in south Mumbai and police recovered the ornaments valued at ₹16.50 lakh from the accused, the official said.

Also read: Director, 2 foreigners linked to jewellery firm at centre of ₹13.48-cr scam held in Mumbai

Search was on for the two other culprits, the police added.