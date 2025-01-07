Cable car project for Mumbai Metropolitan Region gets Union minister's in-principle nod: Sarnaik

Thane, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday said the cable car project proposed to be implemented in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region received Union minister Nitin Gadkari's in-principle approval. In a release issued here, Sarnaik said Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highways, gave the in-principle nod to the project during a meeting of state transport ministers organised in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sarnaik said that during the meeting, he presented the cable car project and highlighted its potential to transform urban transportation in the MMR. The proposed project, aimed at addressing growing urbanisation and transport challenges in the MMR, will be executed through a public private partnership model or joint financial collaboration between the central and state governments, he said. Gadkari instructed V Umashankar, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to initiate a survey and prepare a Detailed Project Report to bring the project to fruition, Sarnaik stated in the release. The Maharashtra minister said the cable car project is envisioned as a modern solution to the mounting pressure on public transport services in the MMR, which spans from Palghar to Uran-Pen in Raigad district. With growing urbanisation and public transport infrastructure, including roads, railways, and metro services, struggling to keep pace, an aerial service like the cable car is seen as a sustainable and efficient alternative. Union Minister Gadkari emphasized the importance of developing an integrated transport system to minimise travel time across MMR, especially between the suburbs and Mumbai Airport, he added. A comprehensive transport plan would soon be presented , incorporating the cable car project and other innovative solutions. "A detailed survey will be conducted soon to assess the technical and financial feasibility of the cable car project. Based on the findings, a DPR will be prepared and submitted for further approvals," he said. The cable car system is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce emissions, and provide a reliable alternative for commuters. "This initiative will revolutionise the transportation system in the MMR, and address the pressing challenges of traffic congestion, pollution, and infrastructure gaps. With Gadkari's in-principle approval, the cable car project moves closer to becoming a reality, promising a transformative impact on urban mobility in the region," Sarnaik said.

Cable car project for Mumbai Metropolitan Region gets Union minister's in-principle nod: Sarnaik