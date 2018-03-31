Army chief reviews security situation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited Northern Command headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district and reviewed overall security situation along the Line of Control.

General Rawat, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, visited forward areas bordering China in the eastern Ladakh region on Friday.

On Saturday, the he visited Northern Command Headquarter at Udhampur, a defence spokesman said.

He was briefed by Lieutenant General D Anbu, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, on the overall security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland in the command theatre, the spokesman said.

The chief interacted with senior military commanders and took a firsthand assessment of the prevailing operational conditions and preparedness, the spokesman said.

Rawat lauded the high standards of operational readiness in the difficult terrain and challenging operational environment, he said.

He also lauded the synergy and cooperation between the Northern Command, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces, Civil Administration, and the JK Police operating in the region, he said.

Rawat arrived at Leh on Friday and visited forward posts in Eastern Ladakh.