News updates from Hindustan Times: Stop Karnataka bypolls on 15 seats, disqualified MLAs ask Supreme Court and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:22 IST

Stop Karnataka bypolls on 15 seats, disqualified MLAs ask Supreme Court

Karnataka MLAs who were disqualified by former Speaker KR Ramesh in July have requested the Supreme Court to suspend the process of holding bypolls in those constituencies. Read more here.

Balakot terror camp reactivated by Pakistan, says Army chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said that Balakot terror camp has been reactivated by Pakistan. IAF had inflicted heavy damage to the JeM but Hindustan Times had earlier reported that the Balakot camp is functional again and 40 jihadists were being trained there to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other places in India. Read more here.

Maharashtra polls: BJP, Shiv Sena move closer to sealing the seat-sharing formula

Senior leaders from both the parties, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, held a round of negotiations this week. Read more here.

India vs South Africa: After loss in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli reveals mantra for T20 World Cup, signals change in attitude

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and despite Chinnaswamy being a field-first ground, he decided to bat first. He said that despite the odds his team is ready to take risks to win games. Read more here.

The story behind Biden’s son, Ukraine and Trump’s claims

President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine’s president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. Trump claimed the former Ukrainian prosecutor “was after” Joe Biden’s son and that was why the former vice president demanded he be fired.Read more here.

Emmys 2019: From Sophie Turner-Kit Harington’s tight hug to audience laughing at Kim K, check out 7 best moments

Television’s biggest night belonged to brave and emotional speeches and a lot of love between co-stars. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller Bridge’s hilarious speech, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner hugging each other and many other moments from the Emmys 2019. Read more here.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 13:14 IST