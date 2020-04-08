Covid-19 update: Army defers conclave of top brass

india

The army has indefinitely deferred a conference of its top commanders that was scheduled to begin in Delhi next week amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior officer said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The Army Commanders’ Conference, a biannual event headed by the army chief, covers key issues such as the country’s security dynamics, emerging security scenarios, enhancing operational capability, taking steps to stay prepared for all challenges and budgetary aspects.

This year’s conference was planned from April 13 to April 18.

Issues related to theaterisation would have also been discussed at the conference but the coronavirus outbreak has put many things on hold.

The conference was to take place at a time when there has been an unusual spike in ceasefire violations on the Line of Control by the Pakistan army to help infiltrators sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

The neighbouring army has carried out more ceasefire violations during January-March this year compared to the corresponding periods of the previous two years.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire 1,144 times between January and March), with the highest number of violations (411) being recorded last month when Covid-19 cases started peaking globally. Figures show that the Pakistan army violated the cease-fire 685 times in 2019 and 627 times in 2018 for the period January to March.

The armed forces issued a string of advisories last month that put a bar on several activities till April 15. These included conferences, seminars, temporary duties, courses, foreign assignments and even annual medical examination of personnel.

Another senior officer said the advisories will be reviewed in the coming days on the basis of how the overall Covid-19 situation unfolds in the country.

Last month, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said contingency plans were in place and spread of Covid-19 will not affect the core efficiency of the army. He said the temporary phase of postponing the army’s routine activities will soon be overcome by rescheduling them as and when the situation stabilises.