Army officer assaults airline staffers at Srinagar, booked

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against a senior army officer for allegedly assaulting four employees of SpiceJet airline at Srinagar airport following a disagreement over payment of extra baggage charges during boarding, officers said on Sunday. The army officer also filed a counter-complaint alleging assault, following which an FIR against the airline staffers has been registered by the police. The incident occurred at Srinagar Airport last week, when the officer (L) assaulted four SpiceJet staffers, leaving them with a spinal fracture and injuries to the jaw. (Sourced)

Meanwhile, the Indian army in a statement said it is fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigations into the case. Stating that it is aware of the incident, the army emphasised its commitment to high standards of discipline.

A first information report (FIR) under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the army officer of lieutenant colonel rank posted in Kashmir following complaint from the private airline, alleging that the officer “grievously assaulted” its employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, officers cited above said.

The BNS section pertains deals with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to another person.

The incident was caught on camera and a video which has gone viral on social media showed the enraged army officer hitting several airline employees with an iron stand. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

The airline issued a detailed statement about the incident, saying one of the four victims of the assault had suffered spinal injuries. It added that it has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in line with civil aviation regulations.

“Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand,” the SpiceJet statement said.

According to the airline, one employee fell unconscious on the floor, but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the victim.

“Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted,” it added.

The airline said the passenger was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16 kg, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg.

“When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process - a clear violation of aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official,” the statement said, adding at the gate, the passenger grew increasingly aggressive.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether the passenger was detained at the airport after the incident.

Army spokesperson in Srinagar Lt Col MK Sahu acknowledged the incident. “There has been an incident and the police have registered an FIR. We are cooperating in the investigations,” Sahu said.

Though the airline has not released the identity of the army officer involved, officers aware of the matter said that he was posted with army warfare school at Gulmarg.

In a statement, PRO (Defence), Srinagar said: “The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July 2025 has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to uphold highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case.”

The army officer has not yet been arrested, police said.

Station house officer, Budgam, Tauseef Ahmad said an FIR has been registered in the incident. “The investigation is going on,” he added.

SpiceJet also said that it has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations.

“SpiceJet has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation appraising them about the murderous assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger,” it added.

The airline said it has secured the CCTV footage of the incident from the airport authorities and handed it over to the police.

“SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion,” the statement added.