Army personnel dies in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri

india

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 07:04 IST

An Indian Army personnel died after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Friday, officials said.

The ceasefire violation happened in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

Pakistan has also initiated unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch’s Kirni.

Pakistan has been shelling the area with mortars since Friday night.

Indian Army said it is retaliating against the firing in a befitting manner.