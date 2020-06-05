e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Army personnel dies in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri

Army personnel dies in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri

The ceasefire violation happened in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

india Updated: Jun 05, 2020 07:04 IST
hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire along the LoC in J-K has led to the death of an army personnel in Rajouri.
Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire along the LoC in J-K has led to the death of an army personnel in Rajouri. (ANI/Representative Image)
         

An Indian Army personnel died after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Friday, officials said.

The ceasefire violation happened in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

Pakistan has also initiated unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch’s Kirni.

Pakistan has been shelling the area with mortars since Friday night.

Indian Army said it is retaliating against the firing in a befitting manner.

tags
top news
I am deeply sorry for pain I’ve caused to Jessica Lal’s family, says Manu Sharma
I am deeply sorry for pain I’ve caused to Jessica Lal’s family, says Manu Sharma
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Live: Brazil’s Covid death toll surpasses Italy, now third highest globally
Live: Brazil’s Covid death toll surpasses Italy, now third highest globally
Study links respiratory illness during Covid to blood groups
Study links respiratory illness during Covid to blood groups
14 quakes in 2 months may not lead to a big one in NCR
14 quakes in 2 months may not lead to a big one in NCR
Sixth mass extinction threat grows, 515 species may vanish soon: Study
Sixth mass extinction threat grows, 515 species may vanish soon: Study
‘The economy has to be opened up or people will face trouble’, says Kushal Pal Singh
‘The economy has to be opened up or people will face trouble’, says Kushal Pal Singh
UP cop leads cavalcade of vehicles, suspended for violating lockdown norms
UP cop leads cavalcade of vehicles, suspended for violating lockdown norms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In