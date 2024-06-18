Army sets up skin bank to help treat severe burn cases of service members, families

The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) on Tuesday announced the setting up of a first-of-its-kind modern skin bank in the Armed Forces Medical Services, with the new facility set to revolutionise the treatment of severe burn injuries and other skin-related conditions among service members and their families. Indian Army officials at the skin bank.

The new skin bank will serve as a hub for the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of skin grafts, providing a critical resource for military medical centres across the country, the army said in a statement.

The armed forces are ensuring that soldiers have access to the most advanced skin replacement therapies, it said.

“The launch of this skin bank is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of our service members,” Lieutenant General Arindam Chatterjee, director general medical services (army), said.

“This facility will not only enhance the quality of care we provide but also strengthen our ability to support those who have been affected by devastating injuries.”

The skin bank will be staffed by a team of highly trained medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, tissue engineers, and specialised technicians. The facility will adhere to the highest standards of quality control and safety, ensuring the integrity and reliability of the skin grafts, the statement said.

“This skin bank represents a significant leap forward in our ability to treat severe burns and other complex skin conditions,” said Lieutenant General Ajith Nilakantan, commandant, Army Hospital (R&R).

“By having a dedicated resource for skin tissue, we can provide our patients with the most effective and personalised treatments, ultimately improving their chances of recovery and rehabilitation,” he added.