Soldier killed, another injured in avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

An army soldier was killed and another injured after an avalanche hit an army post in Sawjian sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Official sources said an army post of 40 RR was hit by an avalanche on Thursday morning at KK Galki, forward area in Sawjian sector along the line of control.

Two soldiers came under the avalanche, they said.

“A search operation was started immediately and the duo trapped under snow were evacuated,” they said.

However, one died on the spot and another sepoy Harpreet Singh of Punjab was taken to nearby army’s health facility for treatment, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Sapan Mehra of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

Station House Officer (SHO), Mandi, Anil Sharma also confirmed the incident.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:30 IST