Army uniforms' salesman arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 15, 2024 01:52 PM IST

ADGP shared that the accused used to run a uniform store outside the Suratgarh Army Cantonment in Sri Ganganagar.

The police have arrested a man in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district for allegedly spying and sharing Indian Army's strategic information to female handlers of Pakistan's intelligence agencies.

Police have arrested a man in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district for allegedly spying and sharing Indian Army's strategic information to female handlers of Pakistani intelligence agencies.(File photo)
Police have arrested a man in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district for allegedly spying and sharing Indian Army's strategic information to female handlers of Pakistani intelligence agencies.(File photo)

Anand Raj Singh (22) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly collecting information of strategic importance of the Army and sharing it with three female handlers of Pakistani intelligence agencies through social media, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Sanjay Agarwal said, reported news agency PTI.

The ADGP shared that Singh used to run a uniform store outside the Suratgarh Army Cantonment in Sri Ganganagar. However, sometime ago, he closed his shop and was working in a factory in the Behror area. Even during this period, he was in touch with the female handlers of Pakistan's intelligence agencies, the officer added.

Singh used to get confidential information of the Army from his sources and then share it with the Pakistani agents. The accused had also demanded money from these agents for sending such classified information, the ADGP said.

The ADGP informed that espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies were being continuously monitored by the intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police.

