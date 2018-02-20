Arrested PNB manager’s revelations in Nirav Modi scam to FIR against Rotomac promoter: Top stories of the day

Latest revelations from the arrested deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) shed light on how confidential passwords were leaked to Nirav Modi’s firm. In the case of Rotomac Pens defaulting on bank loans of over Rs 2,919 crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed an FIR against promoter Vikram Kothari.

PNB fraud: Former bank official shared password with Nirav Modi’s firm

Gokulnath Shetty, the arrested deputy manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB), told investigatorsthat he unauthorisedly obtained Level-5 password to the SWIFT system to authorise issuance of money through Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs). Shetty also said he had shared the password with other individuals, including employees as well as directors of Nirav Modi’s company.

CBI raids, files FIR against Rotomac promoter Vikram Kothari and others over Rs 2,919 cr loan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches at the Kanpur home and offices of Rotomac Pens promoter Vikram Kothari over unpaid bank loans. On Sunday, the agency had registered an FIR against directors Vikram Kothari, Sadhana Kothari and Rahul Kothari, and unknown bank officials for allegedly defaulting on a loan of Rs 2,919 crore, according to a complaint by the Bank of Baroda.

Indian banks lose Rs 69,750 crore market cap after PNB reports Nirav Modi case

Listed Indian banks have lost nearly $11 billion (Rs 69,750 crore) in market capitalisation after the Rs 11,400 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB) came to light. PSU banks continued to bleed on Monday, after more lenders, including UCO Bank, State Bank of India and Allahabad Bank, reported exposure to the scam.

Videos of Shambhu Regar, in jail for killing Muslim labourer, show him abusing Muslims

Two videos purportedly released by Shambhu Lal Regar, who is in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur Central Jail for allegedly hacking a Muslim labourer, were being widely circulated on social media on Monday.

In one of the clips, Regar is purportedly alleging threat to his life from cellmate Vasudev Brahman, who he said was from West Bengal. Another video shows him ranting against Muslims and Islam. Jail superintendent Vikram Singh said no mobile phone had been found on Regar and he was verifying the authenticity of the videos.

‘I will die, so I’ll kill you’: Stranger kicks out man from train near Bhopal

In a shocker, a strangerkicked a 23-year-old man out of a moving train, without any reason. Ritesh, 23, the victim, was sitting near the door of a general coach of the Kamayani Express on Sunday when Rajmal Palaka Rajju, 27, kicked him out, killing him on the spot, said a Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

According to Ritesh’s cousin who was accompanying him, before kicking Ritesh, Pal said, “I am going to die anyway, so I am killing you”.The incident happened near Sukhi Sewania railway station on the outskirts of Bhopal.

From meat and fish to vegetables: These 9 charts show how India eats

This story analyses data from the fourth round of National Family and Health Survey to gauge how diverse an average Indian’s diet is and how it has changed over the last decade. Do people eat better in villages or cities? What is the most-preferred food for non-vegetarians in India? Does a difference in caste and religious background lead to significant differences in food habits? What is the effect of gender on food habits? In 9 charts and maps, this story answers these questions.

Pakistan’s Imran Khan ties the knot with ‘spiritual adviser’ in third marriage

Cricketer-turned-politicianImran Khan announced his third marriage to Bushra Maneka, a ‘pir’ or faith healer, in Lahore. Khan, 65, had been visiting Bushra, also known as Pinki Pir, to seek spiritual guidance after meeting her a couple of years ago, media reports have said. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said Khan got married with Maneka in “a simple ceremony” held at the home of the bride’s brother.