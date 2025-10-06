Arunachal opens state’s first commercial coal mine at Namchik-Namphuk

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh’s Namchik-Namphuk coal mine, the state’s first commercial mining operation, was inaugurated on Monday at an event attended by Union coal minister G Kishan Reddy and chief minister Pema Khandu. The event marked the formal handover of the mining lease and a ceremonial flag-off of operations. (PIB)

The event, held in Longtom under Kharsang subdivision of Changlang district, also marked the formal handover of the mining lease and a ceremonial flag-off of operations — signalling what officials described as a new era of resource-based economic growth in the frontier state.

Reddy said the mine, with an estimated reserve of 1.5 crore tonnes, is projected to generate more than ₹100 crore in annual revenue for Arunachal Pradesh and was a “historic leap” for the state’s coal industry.

He said all statutory and environmental clearances had been secured, and proceeds to the District Mineral Fund, including royalties, premiums, and contributions, would directly benefit the state and local communities.

“Without the North East, India cannot develop,” Reddy said in his speech, noting that coal remains the backbone of the country’s energy system and accounts for about 74% of power generation. He said the Centre has invested nearly ₹6 lakh crore in the North East over the past decade to strengthen connectivity and infrastructure.

Chief minister Khandu stated that the project would generate local jobs, foster livelihoods, and enhance the state’s economic foundation.

“State resources must be turned into revenue,” he said, adding that five more mineral blocks have been tendered for future exploration.

Khandu said coal was first discovered in the area by the British in 1865, but mining was halted in 1996 after the closure of the North Eastern Coalfield units. “This marks the formal resurrection of coal mining in Arunachal,” he said.

The chief minister highlighted that the project’s MoU includes CSR commitments focused on education, healthcare, and employment for local villagers. “Decentralisation of power is key,” he added.

Mahalaxmi Group chairman Naveen Singhal, whose company will operate the mine, said the group plans to set up coal-based allied industries to create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for local youth. “Our first employee is a local girl from Miao, a zoologist by profession,” Singhal said, promising steps to empower local talent.