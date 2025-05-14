Arunachal Pradesh cabinet holds rare cabinet meet at village near LAC

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet held a rare meeting at Kibithu, a remote village 8 km south of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and cleared a string of proposals across hydropower, governance, education, and security sectors on Tuesday. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday also paid homage to the Indian Army’s 6 Kumaon Regiment, which fought heroically in the Battle of Walong, one of the bloodiest encounters during the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict.

The high-altitude cabinet session, chaired by chief minister Pema Khandu, was held under the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative, aimed at taking governance to the remotest parts of the state.

The government announced the formation of M/s NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture with the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) to implement five major hydropower projects in Shi-Yomi district — Tato I, Heo, Tato II, Naying, and Hirong. Of these, Tato I and Heo are already cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and will begin construction shortly.

The Shi-Yomi district shares its borders with China.

The cabinet meeting came just a day before India on Wednesday sharply criticised China’s civil aviation ministry for coming up with new set of names for places in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a strongly worded statement.

“Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” it added.

China refers to the state as “Zangnan” and has repeatedly issued renaming lists — the latest being the fifth in recent years — targeting strategic regions along LAC, including Kibithu and nearby Walong, which witnessed fierce resistance by Indian forces during the 1962 war.

Khandu on Tuesday also paid homage to the Indian Army’s 6 Kumaon Regiment, which fought heroically in the Battle of Walong, one of the bloodiest encounters during the Sino-Indian conflict.

“I bow my head in reverence to the bravehearts of 6 Kumaon, who stood their ground during the Battle of Walong in 1962. Against all odds, they fought with unmatched grit, courage, and love for the motherland,” Khandu wrote in a social media post.

He also presented a formal citation to 6 Kumaon during the cabinet meeting at Kibithu, lauding their continued dedication to guarding the nation’s eastern frontier. “Their presence is a silent assurance that we sleep in peace because they stand guard in silence. Jai Hind to the eternal warriors of 6 Kumaon,” Khandu added.

In a bid to further accelerate hydropower expansion, the cabinet restored the 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project to M/s Dirang Energy Pvt Ltd under a special policy framework — the first revival under the Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Projects Policy, 2025. A basin-wise approach for hydro development was also approved, along with 96 new technical and non-technical posts to support sectoral capacity.

The reforms, part of Arunachal’s ambitious “Decade of Hydropower” vision, were accompanied by critical governance updates — including a revamped Teachers’ Transfer and Posting Policy 2025, new recruitment rules for educators, and approval for 32 teaching and non-teaching positions at Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat.

Security and administration were also bolstered. The cabinet sanctioned 200 new voluntary Home Guard posts under the 2023 Rules and approved the restructuring of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services, raising secretary-level positions from 3 to 8. A tripartite agreement under Mission Karmayogi was cleared to strengthen training for state personnel.

District-level administration will see added support through the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Viksit Arunachal District Fellowship, under which 35 fellows and 65 assistant fellows will be deployed to assist deputy commissioners in accelerating development projects.

Other key approvals included new land management rules, restructuring of the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre and in-principle nod for a five-day Sunrise Festival at Dong, India’s easternmost village, to highlight Arunachal’s unique geographical and cultural identity.