Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer prayers at Golden Temple as Punjab govt marks 3 years

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in Punjab on Sunday. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a visit to the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Sunday, March 16, 2025.(PTI)

Kejriwal was also accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal arrived in Amritsar after a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Hoshiarpur

Today marks the completion of three years of the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab.

Punjab Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Balbir Singh also extended greetings to Mann.

"Three years of good governance Arvind Kejriwal model, 3 years of change! Better schools, revolutionised primary health care via mohalla clinics, upgraded hospitals, free power, and corruption-free governance. AAP continues to put people first. A journey of progress, transparency, and transformation led by CM Bhagwant Mann", Balbir Singh's 'X' post read.

Mann took over as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022, when the Aam Aadmi Party secured a more than two-thirds majority in the previous assembly elections. The party went on to win 92 seats out of 117 and dethroned Congress from power.

AAP had secured a majority in Patiala and Jalandhar in the December municipal elections.

In Delhi Assembly elections held last month, BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit came third getting over 4500 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.