Home / India News / Kejriwal calls cabinet colleagues for dinner, discusses development roadmap

Kejriwal calls cabinet colleagues for dinner, discusses development roadmap

The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", was released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:51 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
On the eve of his swearing-in as chief minister of Delhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate
On the eve of his swearing-in as chief minister of Delhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate
         

On the eve of his swearing-in as chief minister of Delhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for development of the national capital, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia told reporters after the meeting that Kejriwal has asked all cabinet ministers, who will take oath on Sunday along with him, to work dedicatedly towards fulfilling the promises listed in the “guarantee card”. “We have been asked to start working towards fulfilling our promises in the guarantee card as soon as we are sworn in,” he said.

The card, “10 guarantees of Kejriwal”, was released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

Kejriwal in the card gave certain guarantees to the people of Delhi, including plans to plant two crore saplings, clean the Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi, over the next five years.   Kejriwal also tweeted about the dinner meeting.

“Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as ministers in the Delhi government,” Kejriwal said in his tweet.

According to AAP functionaries, Kejriwal also discussed the roadmap for making Delhi a global city.

The Cabinet ministers designate deliberated upon the roadmap for Delhi’s development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday, along with six others as ministers.

All the six ministers in the previous government --  Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- have been retained.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

