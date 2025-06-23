Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Arvind Kejriwal rules out Rajya Sabha seat as Sanjeev Arora wins Ludhiana West bypolls

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 06:59 PM IST

Kejriwal emphasized he will not take the position, leaving the nomination decision to the party's political affairs committee, despite opposition claims.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he would not go to the Rajya Sabha, after the party's sitting Upper House member Sanjeev Arora won the Ludhiana West bypolls in Punjab.

The political affairs committee of the party will decide whom to nominate," Kejriwal told reporters.(PTI)
The political affairs committee of the party will decide whom to nominate," Kejriwal told reporters.(PTI)

Arora will have to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

At a press conference, Kejriwal was asked whom the party will nominate in Arora's place.

"Many times I have been sent to the Rajya Sabha. I want to tell you I am not going to the Rajya Sabha. The political affairs committee of the party will decide whom to nominate," he told reporters.

Opposition parties have claimed that party supremo Kejriwal would enter the Upper House in Arora's place.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal rules out Rajya Sabha seat as Sanjeev Arora wins Ludhiana West bypolls
Follow Us On