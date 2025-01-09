Arvind Kejriwal wants inclusion of Delhi Jats in Central OBC list, BJP questions timing

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded the inclusion of Delhi's Jat community in the Centre's Other Backward Classes (OBC) list. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday.(Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI)

Addressing a press conference, the former Delhi chief minister accused the Centre of “misleading” the Jats for the past decade and failing to deliver on its promises.

"In 2015, the BJP invited Jat leaders to the prime minister's residence and assured them that Delhi's Jat community would be included in the Central OBC list. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised the same in 2019. However, nothing has been done to fulfil these promises," PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The AAP chief questioned why Jat students from Rajasthan benefit from reservations at Delhi University (DU), while Jat students from Delhi are denied the same.

"Thousands of children from the Jat community in Delhi are unable to secure admission in DU because they are not part of the Central OBC list," he added.

Kejriwal also alleged that despite Delhi's Jats being recognised under the OBC category in the state, the Central government has refused to extend the benefits to them.

"This is nothing but betrayal. The Centre must include Delhi's Jat community in the OBC list to ensure they receive reservations in Central government institutions, including for jobs and college admissions," Kejriwal added.

“Central agencies like the MCD, DDA, and PWD operate extensively in Delhi, and including Jats in the OBC list would open up significant opportunities for them,” Kejriwal said.

BJP hits back at Kejriwal

BJP leader Kailash Gahlot hit back at Kejriwal, saying,"I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal, why he is suddenly worried about Jats? He did not care about them in the last 10 years... Now when he is about to lose the election aganst a Jat, he is remembering them."

The elections to 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 5, and counting of votes will be held on February 8.