Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita reacts to his arrest. ‘Modi's arrogance…’

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal has reacted to her husband's arrest, a day after the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action in a money-laundering case saying his arrest was a betrayal with the people of Delhi as he always stood with the people of the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal (File photo)

Follow Arvind Kejriwal's arrest LIVE Updates

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sunita said that whether inside (jail) or outside, his life is dedicated to his country and motherland and the public knows everything. She also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of suppressing the voice of a three-time elected chief minister out of arrogance of power.

“Modiji got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything that he is Janardan. Jai Hind 🙏,” the post read.

Read here: AAP reacts to Anna Hazare's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest: 'Painful, sad when…'

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to an excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already in judicial custody. He was arrested after nine summonses were issued to him by the probe agency and Delhi High Court, which refused to grant him relief from any coercive action.

On Friday, he was produced before the magistrate in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court where the ED sought a 10-day custody of the AAP leader citing that Kejriwal was the kingpin and the key conspirator of the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Read here: 'PM Modi following footsteps of Putin': Punjab CM Mann on Kejriwal's arrest

The AAP top brass has claimed that Kejriwal would not resign even after his arrest and would continue to function as the chief minister and run the government from jail. Despite this, talks of a possible replacement of the AAP leader have gained with Sunita Kejriwal and cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj being the possible names.

What Kejriwal said:

In his first reaction after the arrest, Kejriwal said his life is dedicated to the country regardless of whether he lives inside the jail or outside.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said that the ED has to show the necessity of the arrest. That ED needs to further trace the alleged money trail does not form the ground of arrest, can be a ground of questionnaire, he said.

Read here: Kejriwal kingpin of Delhi liquor scam, money trail traced to Punjab, Goa elections: ED

Kejriwal 3rd AAP leader arrested:

Kejriwal is the third senior AAP leader arrested in the probe after his former deputy and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Last week, ED arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha in the case.