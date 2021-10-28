As Aryan Khan gets bail, Nawab Malik says 'picture abhi baaki hai mere dost'

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who has been strongly criticising the operation of the Narcotics Control Bureau following the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Thursday wrote on Twitter, 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost'. His reaction came soon after Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday.

पिक्चर अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 28, 2021

On October 3, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun were arrested in connection with a cruise rave party. Their bail pleas have been rejected by the court as the Narcotics Control Bureau claimed that it was a case of conspiracy and they have a connection with the international drug network.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik whose son-in-law was arrested by the NCB in a drugs-related case embarked on a mission to expose the central agency as he brought allegations of extortion and forgery against NCB Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede, who is the investigating officer of the Aryan Khan case.

The Maharashtra minister was the first person to bring the notice to KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali, the two independent witnesses used in the case of Aryan Khan. As he questioned the background of these two witnesses, the minister revealed that Sameer Wankhede had used friends and acquaintances in NCB cases in the past as well. Then he brought the allegations of extortion against Wankhede, while Gosavi's former aide Prabhakar Sail complained that Wankhede made him sign on blank papers.

While Nawab Malik's tweet indicates that there is more to the drama, he reiterated that the case against Aryan Khan was a false case. "They were deliberately framed by (Sameer) Wankhede. The case can be quashed if the accused approaches the high court with evidence,” the minister said.

"The officer (Sameer Wankhede) who arrested them has approached the high court with a plea that the Mumbai police should not be allowed to investigate the complaints against him. Police said if we have to arrest him, then a prior notice of 72 hours will be issued in advance. Till yesterday, he was requesting the Mumbai police not to arrest him and today approached the high court. He is the same officer who requested security from the Mumbai police and now what has changed within a week he lost his faith in Mumbai police. It is a fact that he has done forgery and thus is scared of the police,” Malik added.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)