Home / India News / As Covid-19 cases soar, Kerala begins ‘cluster care strategy’

As Covid-19 cases soar, Kerala begins ‘cluster care strategy’

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Authorities in Kerala have detected 299 Covid-19 hotspots so far.
Authorities in Kerala have detected 299 Covid-19 hotspots so far. (HT photo)
         

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala continues to rise, the state government has decided to implement a ‘cluster care’ method to target the affected areas and start its first plasma bank in Malappuram district, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

The locally-transmitted cases are more than 60 per cent in the last few days and that is a clear sign of an impending explosion, the chief minister also said.

“A cluster is formed where there is a burst in cases. We will isolate the particular area and testing, treatment and quarantine will be strengthened in these clusters. Earlier in Malappuram and Kasaragod ‘cluster care’ strategy worked well,” CM Vijayan said.

He also said special attention will be given to the coastal belt which is in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For the next 10 days, all coastal hamlets in the state will be treated as containment zones. Only essential services and health workers will be allowed to function,” CM said, adding that one oxygen cylinder will be kept in all police stations for people to use it in emergency situations.

The lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, among the worst cities of Kerala, will be extended to 10 more days, CM Vijayan said.

He also said that Kerala has 299 hotspots now.

With 593 new cases, the total increased to 11,659 in the state. Out of this, 6,841 are active cases and 5,175 recovered. The state reported two more deaths which took the death toll to 42.

Among the infected are 19 health workers and eight paramilitary and police personnel.

