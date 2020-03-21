e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / As Covid-19 spreads, here’s why ventilators are important

As Covid-19 spreads, here’s why ventilators are important

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

The coronavirus targets lungs and kills people from severe acute lung infections such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Around 5% of the patients infected with the disease (Covid-19) need a ventilator to assist them in breathing,

How does the machine work?

Ventilators are mechanical breathing machines that help patents breathe and prevent the lungs from collapsing.

It uses pressure to blow air with extra oxygen into the lungs for breathing and maintaining optimal levels of oxygen in the blood.

The pressure is known as positive pressure. Patients usually exhale on their own, but the ventilator can assist with that too, if needed,

A ventilator can be set to breathe at a specific rate and the oxygen concentration can be adjusted to meet the needs of each patient.

What is intubation?

A breathing tube called an endotracheal tube is inserted through a patient’s mouth or nose to reach the throat (trachea). The process is called intubation. The tube is normally used for people who need support for short periods, as during surgery or in ICUs.

For people who need ventilation for longer periods, intubation is done through a surgically-created opening in the front of the neck to reach the windpipe (trachea) through a procedure called a tracheostomy.

The tube is held in place by tape or with a tube-holder strap around the head or neck.

Both types of breathing tubes pass through the vocal cords and affect speaking abilities depending on the intubation process used.

When is ventilation used?

* For people who are under anesthesia or undergoing surgery.

* For people with severe acute respiratory infections, like pneumonia, from infections like Covid-19, and seasonal influenza.

* When there is damage to nerves and muscles involved in breathing from diseases such as strokes, and upper spinal-cord injuries and damage caused by diseaseslike amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), myasthenia gravis, among others.

What are the risks?

* Bacteria may enter the lungs during intubation and cause ventilator-associated pneumonia.

* The chances of sinus infection goes up, more so in people with endotracheal intubation.

* Air leaking out of the lungs into the space between the lungs and the chest wall (pneumothorax) may cause pain, shortness of breath, or lung collapse.

* Too much pressure can damage the lungs, as can oxygen toxicity if the levels are too high.

(Source: US National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute: World Health Organisation: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

top news
Coronavirus: India’s Covid-19 count rises to 271, ICMR changes testing norms
Coronavirus: India’s Covid-19 count rises to 271, ICMR changes testing norms
12 train passengers test covid19 +ive as mass transmission threat looms
12 train passengers test covid19 +ive as mass transmission threat looms
Covid-19 LIVE| Unnecessary travels will not help you, stay home: PM Modi
Covid-19 LIVE| Unnecessary travels will not help you, stay home: PM Modi
Coronavirus: Is Tamil Nadu man India’s first community spread case?
Coronavirus: Is Tamil Nadu man India’s first community spread case?
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Gavaskar explains why Dhoni might not make it into India’s T20 WC squad
Gavaskar explains why Dhoni might not make it into India’s T20 WC squad
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news