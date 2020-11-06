e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / As Delhi battles bad air, new commission to fight pollution still to be formed

As Delhi battles bad air, new commission to fight pollution still to be formed

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: As Delhi’s air on Thursday deteriorated to its worst level in a year, a newly announced commission to replace the Supreme Court-appointed environment pollution control authority (Epca) was yet to take shape amid concerns over the implementation of urgent measures for pollution control action.

On Thursday last week, the Union government issued an ordinance and put in place a new anti-pollution agency with sweeping powers spanning five states, where it will monitor and act against sources of air pollution. The ordinance, issued by the ministry of law and justice as per its commitment to Supreme Court, sets up what will be an 18-member Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the National Capital Region (NCR).

At 450, the average air quality index in the national capital was in the “severe” category for the first time this season on Thursday. It is expected to slide further with farm fires continuing unabated in neighbouring states.

Senior environment ministry official said they were working on rules for the functioning of the commission and the selection of members, with an announcement likely soon. “We are working on it so that the commission can start functioning at the earliest,” said Ravi Agrawal, additional secretary, environment ministry.

The members of the new commission are to be drawn from Union ministries, NGOs and administrations from each of the five NCR or NCR-adjacent states: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court last Thursday that the government “will do everything on a war footing to curb air pollution”.

The new commission replaces all ad-hoc committees and bodies created under court orders, including Epca, which was tasked with overseeing air pollution control in NCR since 1998.

But experts suggested that the outgoing Epca should not have been dissolved until the commission was in place.

Santosh Harish, fellow, Centre for Policy Research, said: “The process of promulgating this ordinance has raised many questions on the need for such haste in creating a new commission and the absence of any public input, but the timing also is questionable. There is an institutional vacuum currently with the Epca dissolved, and the new commission yet to be constituted. Even after the members are selected, it will presumably take some time for rules and procedures to be created, staff recruited and funds provided to make the commission fully functional. This year’s winter smog might well have passed by the time all this is done.”

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In