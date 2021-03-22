As Delhi lowers legal drinking age to 21, here is a look at the rules in other states
The Delhi government on Monday announced that the legal drinking age in the national capital has been lowered to 21 from the existing 25. The government also said that no new liquor shops will be opened in the city. “There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference while talking about the changes to the excise policy approved by the cabinet.
Sisodia further said that the policy is aimed to check the “liquor mafia” and the excise from the sale of alcohol is expected to grow at 20 per cent annually instead of the five per cent, the current annual growth.
Also read | Delhi: It’s time for liquor policy to come of age
Among other metropolitan cities, hard liquor is banned for those under 25 in Mumbai allowing only wine and beer. While nearly 60 per cent of the 28 states and eight Union territories in India allow the sale of liquor to those above 21 years old, Delhi is among the five states and Union territories that banned the sale to people below 25 years of age. The others being Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Here is a list of legal drinking age in some of the states and UTs in India -
1. Delhi - 25
2. Haryana - 25
3. Punjab - 25
4. Chandigarh (UT) - 25
5. Uttar Pradesh - 21
6. Uttarakhand - 21
7. Himachal Pradesh - 18
8. Rajasthan - 18
9. Jammu and Kashmir - 21
10. Ladakh - 21
11. Maharashtra - 21 (for beer/wine), 25 (for hard liquor)
12. Madhya Pradesh - 21
13. Sikkim - 18
14. Meghalaya - 18
15. West Bengal - 21
Kerala is the only state in India where the legal drinking age is 23. Sale of alcohol is banned in five states namely, Gujarat, Bihar, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
