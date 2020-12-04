e-paper
As farmers continue protest, help arrives in form of volunteers, doctors, even mechanics

As farmers continue protest, help arrives in form of volunteers, doctors, even mechanics

Volunteers have been providing langar, tea, halwa, kheer, milk and lassi to the farmers during the day. Mechanics are repairing tractors; doctors providing medical aid

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:33 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Tikri(Jhajjar)
Volunteers serve food to farmers.
Volunteers serve food to farmers.(Photo: Sourced)
         

While farmers continue their protest at the Tikri border, what’s sustaining them is continued support from volunteers from states like Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and UP who are supplying vegetables, milk, and ration to them.

Among the 150-odd volunteers who have come together under the banner of Jamidar Chattar Sabha is Meet Mann. A resident of Charkhi Dadri, Mann, and the other volunteers unload 7,800 litres of lassi and 2,000 litres of milk from a pick-up vehicle and go on to distribute them among the farmers.

Talking to HT, Mann said they have been providing essential commodities to protesting farmers for seven days now. “Our volunteers have been providing langar, tea, halwa, kheer, milk and lassi to the farmers during the day. In the evening, we send some of our volunteers to villages to organise milk, vegetables, lassi and other commodities for the next morning. For their dinner, farmers take vegetables and ration from us,” he added.

Helping them in their endeavour are farmers, students, social organisations and khaps.

Doctors have also reached out with free medical aid to protesting farmers
Doctors have also reached out with free medical aid to protesting farmers ( Photo: Sourced )
