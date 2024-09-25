As 'Make in India' turns 10, PM Modi lauds key achievements: ‘Many of the icons…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the 10th anniversary of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, lauding the country’s achievements in manufacturing and its growing role in the global economy. During the launch of Make in India in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would push for India’s ease of Doing Business ranking to be within the top 50.(AP)

In a LinkedIn post, Modi described the initiative as a "roaring success" that has transformed India from a nation reliant on imports to an emerging manufacturing hub. He credited the progress to the "tireless efforts" of citizens, calling them pioneers, visionaries, and innovators.

"The impact of 'Make in India' shows that Bharat is unstoppable," he said.

The 'Make in India' campaign, launched in 2014, aimed to boost the country's manufacturing sector and reduce dependency on imports. Highlighting major achievements, Modi pointed to the exponential growth in mobile manufacturing, a sector that had only two units in the country in 2014.

"Today, that number has risen to over 200," he noted, adding that mobile exports surged from ₹1,556 crore to ₹1.2 lakh crore, a staggering 7,500% increase.

He also emphasized that 99% of mobile phones used in India are now domestically produced, making the country the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally.

Other sectors, including steel, semiconductors, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and defence, have also seen significant growth.

Modi highlighted that India has become a net exporter of finished steel, while investments in semiconductor manufacturing have surpassed ₹1.5 lakh crore, with new plants set to produce over seven crore chips daily.

“In renewable energy, we are the 4th largest producer globally, with capacity increasing by 400% in just a decade. Our electric vehicle industry, practically non-existent in 2014, is now worth $3 billion,” the prime minister wrote.

Modi also praised the defence sector, noting that exports have grown from ₹1,000 crore to ₹21,000 crore, reaching more than 85 nations. He pointed out the success of the country’s burgeoning toy industry, with exports rising 239% while imports have halved.

According to Modi, the ‘Make in India’ initiative has played a key role in empowering ordinary citizens, particularly in the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector.

"It has given the poor the wings to dream big and aspire – it has given them the confidence that they can be wealth creators," he said.

The prime minister credited government measures like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for driving thousands of crores in investment and creating millions of jobs, as well as improving ease of doing business.

“Many of the icons of today’s India – our Vande Bharat trains, BrahMos missiles, and the mobile phones in our hands – all proudly bear the Make in India label. From electronics to the space sector, it represents Indian ingenuity and quality,” Modi said.

“Reflecting on this past decade, I cannot but be filled with a sense of pride in how far the strength and skills of 140 crore Indians have got us. The imprint of ‘Make in India’ has become visible across sectors, including areas where we never even dreamt of making an impact,” he added.

Modi's message to youth

Modi expressed optimism about India's future role in the global economy, citing the country’s "perfect blend of democracy, demography and demand." He called on young entrepreneurs to continue propelling the country forward, stressing the importance of quality manufacturing and innovation.

“We all must strive for excellence. Delivery quality should be our commitment. Zero defect should be our mantra. Together, we can continue to build an India that not only meets its own needs but also serves as a manufacturing and innovation powerhouse for the world.”