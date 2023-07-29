As Opposition's 21-member delegation flies to Manipur, governor visits Churachandpur relief camp

As the 21-member delegation was on its way to violence-hit Manipur, state governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday visited a relief camp in Churachandpur, which was the epicentre of the ethnic clashes, to extend her support and solidarity to the affected people. Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey(Twitter/ ANI)

She urged the visiting Opposition delegation to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit Northeast. “I appeal to them to contribute towards restoring peace in the state,” she said.

After visiting the people displaced by the violence at the town relief shelters, the governor said, “People are asking when peace will be restored in the state. I am constantly trying that people from both communities should talk to each other to restore peace. We are talking to them and also to all political parties to help in this process.”

"The government will provide compensation to people who have lost members of their family and suffered loss of property. I will do everything possible for peace and the future of the people of Manipur," assured Uikey.

During her visit to the relief camp, several displaced locals asked when peace would return to the state to which Uikey replied, “The people here want to return home. I am striving to bring all parties together in the interest of restoring peace to the state.”

Meanwhile, the opposition delegation reached Imphal on Saturday to visit the violence-hit areas. The visit follows a chorus from the Opposition members for a debate on the Manipur situation and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has resulted in repeated disruptions and adjournments in both houses of Parliament.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi after landing in Manipur, said, “We want the public's demand to be heard and we are going to represent the demand of the people. We have come to represent the people of Manipur and their concerns.”

"We have come here to meet victims of ethnic clashes and understand the problem. We want the end of violence and the restoration of peace at the earliest. The entire world is watching what is going on in Manipur," Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury told news agency ANI.

The 21-member Opposition delegation, from both Houses, includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.

(With inputs from ANI)

