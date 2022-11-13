As Riteish Deshmukh shares this photo of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Twitter users ask...

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, shared a photo from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra where a towering photo of his father was held by a follower high above the crowd of yatris. Actor and Riteish's wife Genelia too shared the photo. Several social media users asked Riteish why he has not joined the yatra.

Where are u Riteish Deshmukh..?? It's time to show some spine..#BharatJodaYatra pic.twitter.com/GXefwfzOaZ — Apoorv Awasthi (@ApoorvAwasthii) November 12, 2022

When are you joining the #BharatJodoYatra ? — Indranil Mukherjee (@iamthestormnow) November 12, 2022

Pooja Bhatta and Sushant Singh are the two Bollywood personalities who joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. While Pooja Bhatt walked along with Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad, Sushant Singh joined the yatra after it entered Maharashtra early this week. Former Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh's brother, joined in welcoming the yatra in the state.

Actor Sushant Singh as he joined the yatra said it was his first attendance at a political rally and though he was in two minds before joining a Congress rally, he later thought Bharat Jodo is not only a rally of the Congress, but a rally to unite India. Hatred is being spread and the path of love and harmony is difficult. You have chosen this path. It is difficult. There is a saying that if you lose everything in love, then victory is possible," Sushant Singh said in an address.

NCP leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray took walked with Rahul Gandhi. Aaditya Thackeray said despite different ideologies, he joined the walk for so save Indian democracy and Constitution.

