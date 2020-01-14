e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / India News / As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP and Bengal follow suit

As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP and Bengal follow suit

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:42 IST
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Hindustantimes
         

Kolkata/Prayagraj: Hundreds of people, who have occupied a stretch of road in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) for almost a month, have inspired similar sit-ins in places like Kolkata and Prayagraj.

In Kolkata’s sprawling Park Circus Maidan, hundreds of Muslim women have held a round-the-clock sit-in against the CAA, the NRC and the National Population Register (NPR). The number of protesters has grown even as the demonstration entered its eighth day on Tuesday.

The venue of the Kolkata sit-in is a prominent landmark, where students, academics, and activists have been turning up to express their solidarity with the demonstrators, who have been carrying the tricolour and photos of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the head of Indian Constitution’s drafting committee.

Ayesha Jalal, a homemaker and mother of two who has spent four nights at the park, said she had never earlier taken part in any protest. “I hardly leave home. But the NRC and the CAA have thrown us in a desperate situation.”

The passage of the CAA last month to fast-track the citizenship process for non-Muslims, who have entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before 2015, triggered protests across the country. Opponents of the law insist it is discriminatory and unconstitutional as it leaves out the Muslims and links faith to citizenship in a secular country. They say it could result in the expulsion or detentions of the Muslims unable to provide the documentation if the law is seen in the context of a proposed pan-India NRC. A process carried out in Assam for the detection of undocumented immigrants led to the exclusion of around 2 million people from the NRC last year.

Cultural programmes have been also held at the protest venue in Kolkata while Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav has been among those who have visited the protesters.

“The protest in Park Circus started as an expression of solidarity with the Shaheen Bagh agitation. Of late, Hindu women, too, have started joining us,” said Laboni (FULL NAME), a social activist who has been part of the demonstration from the beginning.

The sit-in in Kolkata began on January 7 following social worker Asmat Jameel’s call for it. Many of the participants are first-time protesters, mostly students and homemakers.

“It is a do-or-die situation for us. It has become evident that our names and the dresses we wear are going to land us in trouble. The Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal is openly saying that only Muslims will have to face the test of citizenship,” said Roshina Sadaf, a student. “I never took part in any protest before.”

In Prayagraj, an indefinite sit-in against the CAA, NRC and NPR and police excesses against the student protesters entered its third day on Tuesday. “The sit-in at Mansoor Ali Park began as a small gathering on Sunday. It has now turned into a full-fledged agitation against the government’s actions, which are not in the country’s interest,” said Saira Ahmed, a protester.

.

top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news