As UGC looks to end session, multiple options on its table

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:51 IST

Conducting viva exams on webcam, giving more weightage to online modules completed by students and holding internet-based tests are some of the suggestions before the University Grants Commission (UGC), which is deliberating how to navigate the disruptions triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and stick to an academic calendar.

UGC, the higher education regulator, held a video conference on Monday and discussed holding exams in the time of social distancing. The commission, according to people aware of the developments, is of the view that a single option would not be enough for colleges and universities across the country.

“...members gave different suggestions. The commission has felt the views of more stakeholders can be taken into account....the UGC chairman (DP Singh) has been authorised to issue the guidelines to varsities,” said a member who did not want to be named.

Fresh admissions, ideally, can only take place if universities are able to close the 2019-2020 academic session for undergraduate or postgraduate by holding exams and declaring results.

Generally, academic sessions end in colleges and universities in May-June and new sessions begin in July-August. Education institutes have been shut down across India since March 25, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Universities in green zones (districts with no Covid-19 cases) may be allowed to hold pen-and-paper exams, though they will have top strictly follow social-distancing norms, according to a members. Others in affected areas may be asked to conduct exams online or even assess students based on their assignments already submitted to the institutes.

There is also a view that viva exams can be conducted through Skype for MPhil or PhD students. Another suggestion is asking varsities to develop mobile apps.

“The next academic year can start from June or July in some universities, and in August and September in others depending on the situation. It is largely felt that the academic year would end in July 2021,” said a second commission member who too spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The commission is also deliberating two reports --- one by a panel on academic schedule headed by RC Kuhad, the vice chancellor of the Central University of Haryana; and the other by a committee on online education headed by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) vice chancellor Nageshwar Rao.

“We cannot choose one-size-fits all approach. So we are going to allow freedom to universities,” said the second UGC member.

“We are aware that large number of students may have difficulty in taking digital exams. Others may be at a disadvantage if another random criterion is adopted. The universities will have the freedom to take the call, these guidelines will not be binding,” this official said.

Some students’ organisations have expressed concerns that those in remote areas with poor internet access or those who are underprivileged may have to face difficulty if their challenges are not factored in while brainstorming a solution.

Asked if a grievance mechanism would be created for those who face difficulties, the second member said UGC already has a grievance mechanism system, but a concerned university can also be directed to take suitable action if complaints are too many.