'Great hatred for word M': Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP manifesto

Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party didn't mention “minorities” in its Lok Sabha elections' manifesto. He said instead of "minorities", the party used the word "marginalised communities". All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI file photo)

Owaisi claimed that in the BJP's advertisement, they mentioned ST and OBC, but failed to mention minorities as they have a "great hatred for the word M".

"I have seen the BJP’s advertisement on April 17 in various newspapers. Please see when they talk about giving loans or help to start a business from the government, it says ST and OBC. The BJP is even refusing to mention word minorities forget about Muslims. The word minorities is mentioned in the Constitution of India and the BJP has a great hatred for the word M," Owaisi told PTI videos on Wednesday.

"They have not mentioned the word minorities. They say scholarships will be given to marginalised communities," he added.

In its election manifesto, the BJP has promised the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and Uniform Civil Code.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to implement 'One Nation, One Election'.

Asaduddin Owaisi, who opposed CAA and UCC in Uttarakhand, said the Dalit and Muslim communities had the highest number of school dropouts.

He accused the BJP of deliberately ensuring that the dropout rate is increased in the Muslim community.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian appealed to the people of the country to keep the high unemployment rate, increased hatred towards minorities and threat to the Constitution in mind before voting.

Meanwhile, Owaisi said AIMIM’s alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (K) will continue even in the Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders released the Lok Sabha election manifesto on Sunday. Called 'Sankalp Patra', the document also promised to establish new IITs, IIMs and AIIMS. It also promised to bolster infrastructure.

