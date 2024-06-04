Asaduddin Owaisi wins in Hyderabad in Telangana by 3,38,087 votes against Madhavi Latha in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi, a four-time MP and chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who is running for a fifth consecutive term from the Hyderabad constituency in Telangana, won in the Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 6,61,981 on Tuesday according to the Election Commission of India. Hyderabad has been AIMIM’s stronghold with Owaisi securing the seat for four consecutive terms since 2004. (ANI Photo)(Nitin Sharma )

Early results showed that the 55-year-old politician’s closest rival for the seat was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate, Madhavi Latha, a cultural activist and entrepreneur, who secured 3,23,894 votes.

Hyderabad has been AIMIM’s stronghold with Owaisi securing the seat for four consecutive terms since 2004. Prior to that, Owaisi’s father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi held the position for six consecutive terms from 1984 to 1999.



In the 2019 elections, Owaisi emerged victorious with a total of 58.95% vote share. His opponent, Bhagavanth Rao, fielded by the BJP, garnered 26.8% of the votes.

Hyderabad encompasses seven assembly segments including Charminar, Karwan, Goshamahal, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura. The Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the fourth phase on May 13 and witnessed a voter turnout of 48.48%.

A barrister by profession, Owaisi studied at Lincoln's Inn of London. He made his political debut in 1994 and won twice as MLA from Charminar assembly constituency in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

In recent years, Owaisi has emerged as a figure often associated with Muslim leadership, despite his denial of such a label. He calls the BJP and the Congress two faces of the same coin.



Owaisi’s AIMIM, along with the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party (PMSP), and Rashtriya Uday Party (RUP), have formed the PDM Nyay Morcha in Uttar Pradesh.

The newly-minted alliance claimed to represent marginalised communities like the tribals, Dalits, and Muslims in the state.



The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19 and the last on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.