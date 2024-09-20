Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off ‘Bharat Gaurav Train’ for Bharat-Nepal yatra: Full details

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a ‘Bharat Gaurav Train’ for the Bharat-Nepal Yatra at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on Friday. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw interacts with passengers during the flagging off ceremony of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train for the tour named 'Bharat Nepal Maitri Yatra at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (PTI)

These trains were introduced to allow people to experience Indian culture through railways and this specific train will visit key destinations in both India and Nepal, including Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Kashi Vishwanath, and Pashupatinath, with all lodging and travel arrangements provided by Indian Railways.

“Bharat Gaurav Yatra trains are being added one after another as part of PM Narendra Modi's initiative to allow people to experience Indian culture via railways in the form of Bharat Gaurav Yatra. Tourists will now be able to experience the best of India and Nepal's shared cultural heritage. This train will cover Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Kashi Vishwanath, and Pashupatinath in its package. All arrangements for lodging and travel will be provided by Indian Railways,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by ANI.

“So far, the most popular yatra trains include the Sri Ramayan Yatra, Sri Jagannath Yatra, Buddha Yatra, Mahavir Yatra, Guru Kirpa Yatra, Jyotirlinga Bhakti Yatra, Ambedkar Yatra, Char Dham Yatra, Punya Kashi Yatra, Northeast Discovery, Uttar Bharat Yatra, and Dakshin Bharat Yatra, among others,” he added.

All about Bharat Gaurav Trains

- The Union Government launched the “Bharat Gaurav Trains” initiative under the “Dekho Apna Desh” scheme in November 2021 to encourage domestic tourism. These theme-based trains aim to highlight India's rich cultural heritage and showcase its significant historical sites to both domestic and international travellers.

- In January 2022, the first train under the Indian Railways' ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme was inaugurated, departing from Coimbatore North railway station in Tamil Nadu to Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra.

- These trains begin and end at the same station, travelling along routes that feature multiple tourist destinations. The service provider ensures that tourists visit all destinations on the itinerary and only board or disembark at their designated stations.

- Various services, including medical assistance for emergencies, are available onboard. The journeys are organised into diverse circuits offered as tour packages, including off-board travel and excursions by bus, hotel accommodations, tour guides, meals, and travel insurance, in addition to a comfortable train journey and related onboard services.

- IRCTC's Bharat Tourist Train features a mix of Sleeper (non-AC), AC III tier, and AC II tier coaches. The train's exterior displays popular Indian monuments, sculptures, and landmarks. It has a total capacity of around 600-700 seats. It has infotainment systems, CCTV cameras, and a well-equipped pantry car for preparing fresh meals onboard.

- The Deluxe AC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is fully air-conditioned and offers AC I, AC II, and AC III-tier accommodations. It includes a modern kitchen car (flameless), two dining cars, and coaches equipped with washrooms with shower cubicles. Additional amenities include electronic safes in each cabin, foot massagers, infotainment systems, and CCTV cameras, providing an exclusive semi-luxury experience with a total capacity of 268 seats.