Home / India News / Ask for videoconferencing, says SC to lawyer body seeking HC bench in Himachal

Ask for videoconferencing, says SC to lawyer body seeking HC bench in Himachal

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 10:00 AM IST

The lawyers body told the SC that prior to filing this petition, several representations addressed to the HC chief justice went futile

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
ByAbraham Thomas

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a request by a lawyers’ body in Himachal Pradesh for a separate permanent high court bench at Dharamsala, while also urging lawyers to seek the facility of videoconferencing to prevent hassles of physically accessing courts.

“You can ask for the videoconferencing facility,” said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as it dismissed a plea filed by Kangra District Bar Association.

The lawyers’ body was asked to pursue its request for a separate bench of the HC with the chief justice on the administrative side. But the top court made it clear that this was not a matter to be dealt with by them via a writ petition filed under Article 32.

The lawyers body told the SC that prior to filing this petition, several representations addressed to the HC chief justice went futile. The petition stated that lawyers and litigants had to undertake an overnight journey to access the high court, which is situated in Shimla.

The bench, also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, cited the example of the Orissa high court where the proactive efforts by the present chief justice S Muralidhar resulted in videoconferencing facilities being extended to all districts in the state.

“You pursue it with the chief justice on the administrative side,” the bench said.

The petition also challenged an order of September 26 issued by the state for the setting up additional courts. The court refused to entertain this plea as well, noting that additional courts will facilitate convenience for citizens.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out