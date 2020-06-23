‘Ask PM Modi about 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015’: Chidambaram hits back at Nadda

india

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:43 IST

The war of words between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the Ladakh face-off is getting shriller with each passing day.

BJP president JP Nadda attacked former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday for his remarks on the June 15 face-off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. He asked the Dr Singh and his Congress party to not insult India’s soldiers and claimed that 600 Chinese incursions took place during the former prime minister’s tenure.

Today, Congress leader P Chidambaram hit back saying Nadda should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015.

“BJP President @JPNadda asked ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh to explain the 600 Chinese incursions into India between 2010 and 2013. Yes, there were incursions but no Indian territory was occupied by China and no lives of Indian soldiers were lost in violent clashes,” Chidambaram said in his first tweet on Tuesday.

In the series of tweets that followed, the Congress leader again took his party’s line in attacking the PM Modi-led government over Ladakh face-off.

“Will @JPNadda please ask the present PM to explain the 2264 Chinese incursions since 2015? I bet he will not dare to ask that question,” Chidambaram said in his second tweet.

Will @JPNadda please ask the present PM to explain the 2264 Chinese incursions since 2015?

I bet he will not dare to ask that question. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 23, 2020

He also quoted a news report to claim that there has been a major build-up in the Ladakh area. “All these are in Ladakh. Do these not point to Chinese incursions into and occupation of Indian territory?” Chidambaram said in his final tweet in the series.

While attacking Dr Singh, BJP chief Nadda had said on Twitter on Monday that he and his Congress party should stop insulting the security forces repeatedly and questioning their valour.

“Please stop insulting of forces repeatedly, questioning their valour. You did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes. Please understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times. It’s never too late to improve,” Nadda said on Twitter.

The comment came in reaction to a statement by Dr Singh about the face-off between the Indian and the Chinese Army in Ladakh last week.

Dr Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be always mindful of the implications of his words, a reference to the controversy stoked by Prime Minister Modi’s comments at an all-party meeting on Friday. The former prime minister also said that the government must rise to the occasion to ensure justice for Colonel B Santhosh Babu and other jawans who were killed in action.

The BJP reacted by accusing the Congress of politicising the issue. “One only wishes the Dr Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrender hundred square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!” Nadda said.