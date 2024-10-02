Assam CM, Karnataka minister lock horns over semiconductor plant: ‘Congress's true colours’

A fierce war of words has erupted between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge over the allocation of semiconductor manufacturing units. Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, recently claimed in an interview that semiconductor units are coming up in Gujarat and Assam because of “political clout".

The spat began when Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, suggested that semiconductor plants were being set up in states like Assam and Gujarat due to “political clout,” rather than a strong technological or research ecosystem.

Speaking in an interview, Kharge said, "Five semiconductor manufacturing units, four are in Gujarat, and one is in Assam, but they don't have the ecosystem of skills or innovation that Karnataka has."

His comments referred to the Tata Group's plans to establish a ₹26,000-crore semiconductor facility in Assam's Morigaon district, a major development project for the northeastern state.

In response, Sarma hit back at Kharge accusing the Congress leader of opposing Assam’s development. “Once again, Congress shows its true colours by opposing Assam's growth. A Karnataka minister claims that Assam has no right to host a semiconductor industry!" Sarma wrote, urging Assam Congress leaders to stand against what he called "divisive thinking."

Kharge responded with another post on X, questioning why his defence of Karnataka’s interests was being framed as anti-Assam. “CM @himantabiswa ji, when you and PM @narendramodi defend your state’s interests, it's called a masterstroke. When I do the same for Karnataka, it's called unfair?”

Kharge also criticised Sarma’s handling of other industries in Assam, asking why the state’s tea and paper mills had shut down and whether the government had provided undue subsidies to certain companies. He suggested that Assam needed to improve its skill base before claiming to be a hub for the semiconductor industry.

“CM saab, there is a lot we can learn from each other’s ecosystems. Stop pleasing your political masters and start skilling the State and get investments based on your strengths so that more people are employed.”

Sarma fired back, framing Kharge’s comments as evidence of Assam’s rising prominence. “In just 3 1/2 years, Assam has been elevated to a position where even Karnataka recognizes our achievements," he said, asserting that Assam was poised to become a key player in India’s semiconductor revolution.

On Tuesday, several BJP MLAs led a protest march in Jagiroad, where the semiconductor plant is being built, accusing Kharge of trying to undermine the project.