Assam CM launches Kisan Rath Mobile App to facilitate sale of agriculture products

An official release stated that the mobile app, developed, designed and technically maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will be out to use by the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) which will impart training to farmers and other stakeholders on how to use the app.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The app would be a new vehicle for boosting agri-business by opening up markets across the country for Assam to get maximum benefit for their produce, chief minister Sonowal said.(ANI file photo)
         

Amid the ongoing nationwide stir over three farm laws introduced by the Centre, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched the Kisan Rath Mobile App in order to facilitate timely sale of agricultural products by promoting a buyer-seller network.

An official release stated that the mobile app, developed, designed and technically maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will be out to use by the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) which will impart training to farmers and other stakeholders on how to use the app. The release added that the app has several language options, including Assamese, English and Hindi.

The app would be a new vehicle for boosting agri-business by opening up markets across the country for Assam to get maximum benefit for their produce, chief minister Sonowal said.

The official release highlighted that the Kisan Rath App interconnects over 10,000 farmers, 50 farmer producer organizations and 1,000 verified agricultural traders to an online platform.

According to news agency ANI, Sonowal also said, “The App would help farmers to emerge strongly in today’s competitive market and prove as a boon to growers of perishable fruits and vegetable as it would lead to radical reduction in wastage of their produce.”

The app initially released by the Government of India (GoI) was customized by NIC to cater to the requirements of Assam. It enables farmers to take advantage of relevant schemes and opens up the national market outside the state for surplus products

Meanwhile, Assam’s agricultural minister Atul Bora said the app would eliminate the role of middlemen creating new market opportunities for farmers and increasing their bargaining power.

(With ANI inputs)

