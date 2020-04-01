e-paper
Home / India News / Assam, Jharkhand report first corona positive cases

Assam, Jharkhand report first corona positive cases

Jharkhand health department’s principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, “The state has registered its first positive case of Covid-19.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 01:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ranchi/Guwahati
Medic stamping home quarantine on a passenger amid coronavirus outbreak, in Guwahati on March 23, 2020. (ANI file photo)
         

A Malaysian woman, part of a 22-member Muslim group, with 17 foreigners and five Indian guides that was picked from two Ranchi mosques in Jharkhand, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man tested positive in Assam’s Silchar. These are the first cases of Covid-19 in both states.

Jharkhand health department’s principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, “The state has registered its first positive case of Covid-19. The test report confirms coronavirus infection in one Malaysian woman, who was in the team of 22 people recovered from Ranchi mosques.”

Meanwhile, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to break the news on Tuesday evening.

“A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus and is Assam’s first Covid-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable,” Sarma tweeted. htc

