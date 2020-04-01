Assam, Jharkhand report first corona positive cases

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 01:43 IST

A Malaysian woman, part of a 22-member Muslim group, with 17 foreigners and five Indian guides that was picked from two Ranchi mosques in Jharkhand, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man tested positive in Assam’s Silchar. These are the first cases of Covid-19 in both states.

Jharkhand health department’s principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, “The state has registered its first positive case of Covid-19. The test report confirms coronavirus infection in one Malaysian woman, who was in the team of 22 people recovered from Ranchi mosques.”

Meanwhile, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to break the news on Tuesday evening.

“A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus and is Assam’s first Covid-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable,” Sarma tweeted. htc