‘Assam need not be part of nationwide NRC, will approach SC for revised list’: Himanta

The state government does not accept the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the final version of which was published on August 31 with over 19 lakh exclusions, Sarma told a press conference.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2019 19:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Guwahati
Assam State Minister of Finance, PWD, Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference in Guwahati
Assam State Minister of Finance, PWD, Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference in Guwahati (PTI Photo)
         

Assam government on Monday said there will be no need for the state to be a part of the proposed nation-wide NRC, if the Supreme Court allows re-verification of its 20 per cent names from the border districts.

The state government does not accept the existing National Register of Citizens (NRC), the final version of which was published on August 31 with over 19 lakh exclusions, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told a press conference.

“If the Supreme Court accepts our demand of 20 per cent re-verification in border districts, we (Assam) don’t need a national one. We are sure lots of mistakes will be found out in the re-verification process,” he said.

The Assam government had earlier submitted an affidavit in the apex court praying for re-verification of 20 per cent names in the draft NRC in border districts, but the plea was denied.

“The PM yesterday said there is no plan for a nation-wide NRC. So we have to pursue only in the Supreme Court. If it does not listen to us, we will have to approach the Government of India.

The NRC was published under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

