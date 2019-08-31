Assam NRC Final List 2019 Live Updates
Assam NRC Final List 2019 Live Updates: People across Assam are waiting for the final publication of the NRC and there is also fear of loss of citizenship and long periods of detention.
7:51 am IST
7:40 am IST
7:30 am IST
7:20 am IST
7:10 am IST
The National Register of Citizens or NRC list in Assam will be published at 10 am today. It intends to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants from the state.
The final publication of the NRC has stoked fear of loss of citizenship and long periods of detention. Ahead of the publication of the NRC, the state government has sought to calm fraying nerves after a spate of complaints that many people have been left off the rolls despite having valid documentation.
The NRC, was first undertaken in Assam in 1951 and was being updated since 2015.
Follow live updates here:
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal is stressing appeals process for those left out of NRC
The government has moved to allay fears of deportation or any drastic axing of political rights. Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is stressing an appeals process for those left out of NRC.
In earlier drafts of the provisional NRC, roughly 4.1 million were left out
In earlier drafts of the provisional NRC, roughly 4.1 million were left out — many of them from Bengali-speaking Hindu and Muslim communities.
NRC list is aimed at detecting and deleting so-called illegal immigrants from citizenship rolls
The NRC list is aimed at detecting and deleting so-called illegal immigrants from citizenship rolls.
NRC list can be checked on official website
The NRC list can be checked on the official website- www.nrcassam.nic.in
NRC list to be out today at 10 am
The National Register of Citizens list will be out today at 10 am.