NRC List out: Here’s how you can check status

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:31 IST

The final Assam National Register of Citizens Assam (NRC) was released on Saturday. First prepared in 1951, the list was updated to identify Indian citizens and weed out illegal immigrants.

The process to identify illegal immigrants was started under directions from the Supreme Court four years ago.

In the first draft released in July 2018, names of 4 million of the 32.9 million applicants were missing. Another list released this June excluded 100,000 more names.

Of those excluded, nearly 380,000 did not file fresh claims for inclusion in the draft list1. These applicants won’t find mention in the final NRC, which is estimated to exclude names of around 1 to 2 million applicants.

Here is how to check your name on the NRC:

Applicants who need to check their status in final NRC:

*Those who submitted claims for inclusion after their names were missing from the complete NRC draft released on July 30, 2018. The complete draft didn’t include names of 4 million applicants.

*Those whose names were in the additional exclusions list released on June 26, 2019. The list had named nearly 100,000 people whose names had been removed from the complete draft.

*Those who faced objections against their inclusion in the complete draft of July 2018.

*Those whose names were included in the complete draft but were called for re-verification/hearings held from July 5, 2019 ownwards.

Watch | National Register of Citizens: All there is to know about citizenship test

Applicants who need not worry about their status in final NRC:

*Those who were included in the complete draft.

*Those who were not named in the exclusions list of June, 2019.

*Those not called for hearing beginning July 5, 2019 onwards.

How to check status offline

Applicants can check status in final NRC by visiting their nearest NRC ‘sewa kendra’ (NSK)/office of the circle officer/office of deputy commissioners in the supplementary inclusion/exclusion lists from 10 am to 4 pm on all working days.

How to check status online

*Go to the following websites: http://www.nrcassam.nic.in/ or https://assam.mygov.in/

*Open the link ‘Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions List (Final NRC) status’

* Type your Application Reference Number (ARN) to know your status

(The status of all applicants will be available on the websites mentioned from September 7, 2019 onwards)

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 10:14 IST