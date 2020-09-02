Assam Police carries out drug raid, catches on ‘Rasode mei kon tha’ trend

india

The Assam Police on Tuesday caught up on the ‘Rasode mei kon tha’ trend that has gone viral on social media over the past two weeks.

The Nagaon police unit has seized drugs from peddlers who were hiding it in a carton of Livsaf and vitamins, it claimed. The police took to Twitter to announce the seizure and did it in a style that has gained a lot of popularity on social media.

“RASODE ME KAUN THA ? Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha. Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya. Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya,” they wrote on Twitter.

The tweet comes after 24-year-old engineer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate recently uploaded a video musical spoof on Instagram featuring TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s characters Kokilaben, Rashi and Gopi Bahu. The clip, which was posted on August 20, has so far got 9,133,103 views and is being shared across all social media platforms.

The Nagaon police’s drug seizure comes at a time when a Special Narcotics Cell has been set up under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to deal with the drug trafficking situation in the state, according to Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

Mahanta told news agency PTI that the recovery of psychotropic tablets in Assam has gone up by 274% in the past two months due to sustained drive against drug trafficking.

The number of drug-related cases reported with the police this year is 601 with 200 of them being reported from June 26 to August 30, the DGP said at a press conference in Guwahati. Altogether 1,032 people were arrested in such cases this year and 338 of them were nabbed since June 26, he added.

Mahanta said that a database of 80 repeated offenders has been prepared by the CID and a proposal for preventive detention has been sent to the government by the police in Nagaon, Hojai, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Bishwanath Chariali districts.

