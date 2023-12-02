Assam reserves 5% seats in govt engineering college for students of state-run schools

The Assam government on Friday decided to reserve 5 per cent seats in engineering colleges for students of state-run schools, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting in Tinsukia.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the CM said the decision was taken to encourage more enrolment in state-run schools.

"We have decided to reserve 5 per cent seats in BTech/BE courses in government engineering colleges for students who have studied in government schools from class 7 to 12," he said.

Though Sarma had mentioned during the briefing that seats will also be reserved in medical colleges, the decisions of the Cabinet shared by him on his official X handle specified that only engineering colleges will have the 5 per cent quota.

To boost industrial growth in the state, the cabinet approved ₹438.27 crore for three projects under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019, Sarma said.

The three projects are a bamboo crash barrier manufacturing unit by Bhavya Shristi Udyog Pvt Ltd in Bongaigaon, a hotel by Tata Group in Kaziranga and a second Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati.

Sarma said these three projects will together create nearly 1,400 new jobs.

He also said that a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Authority of Assam will be formed, headed by an IAS officer, to attract more CSR funds to the state.

To simplify land-related issues, the cabinet decided to harmonise different types of land into five categories, the CM said.

"At present, there are about 100 nomenclatures to categorise different types of lands. This leads to confusion among the people. Henceforth, all land will be placed under five categories," he said.

Sarma also said that about 2.25 lakh people are expected to have their land-related issues settled by the end of 'Mission Basundhara 2.0', which will conclude at the end of this month.

The cabinet also approved the release of ₹100 crore to Assam Tea Corporation Ltd against the budget provision in 2023-24 for payment of interest on delayed deposit of provident fund to Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organisation.

To streamline the process of paddy procurement, Partial Decentralised Procurement (DCP) will be implemented in Bongaigaon and Biswanath districts by Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd during Kharif Marketing Season 2023-24 at an estimated cost of ₹1.69 crore, the CM posted on X later.

Among the other decisions taken were increasing the upper age limit for public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors by five years, and granting ration cards to retired fourth-grade government employees.

The chief minister also said several decisions targeted at the development of Tinsukia district were taken at the meeting.

Among various projects approved were a multi-level car parking, an interstate bus terminus and a truck terminal in Tinsukia town, and several roads, bridges and a stadium in other parts of the district.

Sarma also said the next cabinet meeting will be held in Lakhimpur in January and in Nalbari in February, in line with his government's decision to hold the sitting in different parts of the state.