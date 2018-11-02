Assam student’s body calls for 12-hour shutdown over murder of 5 youth by ULFA (I)

Strongly condemning the murder of five people in Assam’s Tinsukia, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the Trinamool Congress would organise protests rallies in her state on Friday. She also demanded the punishment of the perpetrators at the earliest.

The All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation has called a 12-hour shutdown in Tinsukia in protest against the murder of five people, who were killed by United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists in Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in the district on Thursday.

Wondering whether the killings were the outcome of the recent “NRC (National Register of Citizens) development”, Banerjee said she had “no words to express” her sorrow.

“Terrible news coming out of Assam. We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia”, Banerjee wrote on twitter.

“Is this the outcome of recent NRC development?” she asked.

“We have no words to express our deep sorrow to the grieving families. The perpetrators must be punished at the very earliest,” Banerjee posted on twitter.

“In protest against the brutal killings in Assam @AITCofficial will organise protest rallies tomorrow (Friday, November 2) in different parts of north and south Bengal including Siliguri and Kolkata,” she said.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the “killing of innocent people” and rushed two ministers to the spot. “The perpetrators of the crime will be dealt with a firm hand,” said Sonowal.

The killings took place when militants fired indiscriminately at a group of people on Thursday evening. The incident took place at a remote location called Kherbari under Dhola Police Station in the district that borders Arunachal Pradesh in eastern Assam, the police said.

Locals said four-five armed militants came in Army fatigue and started firing at the people who were playing Ludo in front of a Dhaba.

The police suspect the hand of anti-talk action of ULFA militants behind the incident.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 10:50 IST